Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 686,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $8,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,101,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,659,640 shares of company stock valued at $400,067,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,860. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

