Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $31.48.
About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
