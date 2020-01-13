Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 173,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $31.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the third quarter worth about $7,834,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,399,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

