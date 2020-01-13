Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Up 17.7% in December

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,311. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

