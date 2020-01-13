TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.88

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.88 ($26.60) and last traded at €22.88 ($26.60), with a volume of 100432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €22.52 ($26.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

