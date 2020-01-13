T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $129.35 and last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 244861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

