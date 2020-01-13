Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €85.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.72 ($100.84).

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during trading on Monday, hitting €89.58 ($104.16). 82,710 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.33. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

