Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,328.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $51,328.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.02120911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00186179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00123383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

