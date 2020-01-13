SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,712,000 after purchasing an additional 82,728 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.09. 234,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $220.53. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $259.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

