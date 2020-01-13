Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.95. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 526,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,377. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

