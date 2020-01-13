Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 32 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.90. 499,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

