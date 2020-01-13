Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 26,601 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,063,000 after acquiring an additional 532,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after purchasing an additional 434,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $58.43. 72,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,200. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

