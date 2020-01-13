Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.61. 35,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,317. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.29. Steris has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.