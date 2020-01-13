Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $953.91 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Koineks and Kryptono. Stellar has a market cap of $953.91 million and $203.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,975,881,682 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Upbit, Stronghold, GOPAX, BitMart, RippleFox, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitfinex, ABCC, Liquid, CEX.IO, Huobi, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, Kryptono, Indodax, Binance, CryptoMarket, Kuna, Koinex, BCEX, ZB.COM, Ovis, Koineks, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Exrates, Kucoin, Stellarport, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kraken and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

