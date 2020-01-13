Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25,276.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $25,276.00 and $224.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00166103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000944 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,221,760 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

