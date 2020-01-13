Sphere Price Tops $0.0670 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market cap of $836,434.00 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052512 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00078848 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,117.50 or 0.99616738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00055079 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

