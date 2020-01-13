SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.52, approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 201,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1729 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

