SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.28 and last traded at $80.28, approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

