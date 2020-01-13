SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,562,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.76. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2311 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

