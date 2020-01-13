SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $134,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 70,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.95. 46,012,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,458,969. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

