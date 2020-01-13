SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 400,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,378 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,633,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 21,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.