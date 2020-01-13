Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

