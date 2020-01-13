Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

