Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,343 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

