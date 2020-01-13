Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $752,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 22.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Shares of HD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.22. 3,788,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

