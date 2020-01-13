Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

AMT stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $234.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,006. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $159.90 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.