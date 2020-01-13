SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered SM Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.67 and a beta of 3.08. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.