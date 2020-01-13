Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.76. 2,597,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,653. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

