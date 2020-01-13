Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.63.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

