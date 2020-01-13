Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.