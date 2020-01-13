Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $105.24. 951,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,282. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

