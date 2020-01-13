Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,876. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $119.79 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

