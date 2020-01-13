SimiGon (LON:SIM) Shares Down 5.6%

SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), 27,372 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 7,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $4.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.63.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

