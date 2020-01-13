Sidoti Increases Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Sidoti from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $104.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.