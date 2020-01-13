Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rises By 14.6%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.39. 970,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after acquiring an additional 520,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

