Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Grows By 25.8%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after buying an additional 1,715,222 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after buying an additional 680,935 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,296,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.59. 571,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax has a 52 week low of $95.10 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

