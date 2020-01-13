Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Grows By 18.7%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EW opened at $233.17 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $149.40 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.