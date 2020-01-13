Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Increases By 44.3%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.45. Diageo has a 12 month low of $139.55 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

