Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Drops By 14.8%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after buying an additional 3,170,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,793,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of CF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 79,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,785. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

