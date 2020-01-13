Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Increases By 32.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.