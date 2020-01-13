Short Interest in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expands By 57.6%

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 537,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,988. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

