Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rises By 34.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.53. 1,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

