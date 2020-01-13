Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 249.08 ($3.28) on Thursday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 197.55 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.28. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

