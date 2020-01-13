SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 58,684 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 44,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHECY. ValuEngine raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

