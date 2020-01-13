Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVTRF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

SVTRF opened at $30.10 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

