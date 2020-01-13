Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.83

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 19400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,533 shares of company stock worth $28,915,087 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

