Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NYSE:SDRL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seadrill by 31.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seadrill by 1,124.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 227,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seadrill by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

