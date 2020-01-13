Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 468,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,571. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 188.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

