Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

SCHB traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. 10,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,587. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

