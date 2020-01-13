Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6173 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

