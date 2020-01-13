Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

